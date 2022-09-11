Featuring topics such as minors, connectomes, trees, distance, spectral graph theory, similarity, centrality, small-world networks, scale-free networks, graph algorithms, Eulerian circuits, Hamiltonian cycles, coloring, higher connectivity, planar graphs, flows, matchings, and coverings, Graphs and Networks contains modern applications for graph theorists and a host of useful theorems for network scientists.The book begins with applications to biology and the social and political sciences and gradually takes a more theoretical direction toward graph structure theory and combinatorial optimization. A background in linear algebra, probability, and statistics provides the proper frame of reference.Graphs and Networks also features:Applications to neuroscience, climate science, and the social and political sciencesA research outlook integrated directly into the narrative with ideas for students interested in pursuing research projects at all levelsA large selection of primary and secondary sources for further readingHistorical notes that hint at the passion and excitement behind the discoveriesPractice problems that reinforce the concepts and encourage further investigation and independent work