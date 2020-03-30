Vous êtes nouveau sur Developpez.com ? Créez votre compte ou connectez-vous afin de pouvoir participer !

Practical Tableau: 100 Tips
Tutorials, and Strategies from a Tableau Zen Master, un livre de Ryan Sleeper, une critique de Thibaut Cuvelier

Le , par dourouc05
0 commentaire

0PARTAGES

3  0 
Practical Tableau
100 Tips, Tutorials, and Strategies from a Tableau Zen Master
Whether you have some experience with Tableau software or are just getting started, this manual goes beyond the basics to help you build compelling, interactive data visualization applications. Author Ryan Sleeper, one of the world’s most qualified Tableau consultants, complements his web posts and instructional videos with this guide to give you a firm understanding of how to use Tableau to find valuable insights in data.

Over five sections, Sleeper—recognized as a Tableau Zen Master, Tableau Public Visualization of the Year author, and Tableau Iron Viz Champion—provides visualization tips, tutorials, and strategies to help you avoid the pitfalls and take your Tableau knowledge to the next level.

Practical Tableau sections include:

  • Fundamentals: get started with Tableau from the beginning
  • Chart types: use step-by-step tutorials to build a variety of charts in Tableau
  • Tips and tricks: learn innovative uses of parameters, color theory, how to make your Tableau workbooks run efficiently, and more
  • Framework: explore the INSIGHT framework, a proprietary process for building Tableau dashboards
  • Storytelling: learn tangible tactics for storytelling with data, including specific and actionable tips you can implement immediately


